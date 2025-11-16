Benin extends presidential term to seven years ahead of 2026 elections

The National Assembly of Bénin (National Assembly Benin) has approved a constitutional amendment extending the presidential term of office from five years to seven and creating an upper house of parliament.

In an overwhelming 90-19 vote, the new amendment sets the presidential term at seven years, renewable only once, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the national assembly.

“From now on, and in accordance with amended Article 42, the President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage for a term of 07 years, renewable only once,” the statement reads.

“No one can, in his lifetime, exercise more than two terms as President of the Republic.”

The legislative body added that, in line with Article 154, the proposal first had to secure the required three-quarters majority during a preliminary vote. Deputies met this threshold with 87 votes for and 22 against, before proceeding to the final secret ballot.

According to the Assembly’s breakdown, 15 new articles were created and 18 amended.

One of the most significant changes is contained in the newly modified Article 42, which now states: “The President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage for a term of seven years, renewable only once. No one may, in his or her lifetime, serve more than two terms as President of the Republic.”

The reform also introduces a bicameral legislature, as stipulated in the updated Article 79, giving legislative powers and government oversight to both the National Assembly and a newly established Senate.

“Beyond this major change, Parliament—under the amended Article 79—exercises legislative power and oversees government action. It is now composed of two chambers: the National Assembly and the Senate.”

Under Article 80, deputies’ terms are now set at seven years, renewable, with an additional clause stating that any deputy who resigns from the party that sponsored them during legislative elections will automatically lose their mandate.

“The term of office for deputies is 7 years, renewable. Any deputy who resigns and thereby ceases to be a member of the party that sponsored them for the legislative election loses their mandate.”

The reformed Article 113.1 defines the Senate as an institution responsible for regulating political life and safeguarding “national unity, development, territorial defence, public security, democracy, and peace.”

The law also extends the tenure of mayors and municipal councillors to seven years, renewable.