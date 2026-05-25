🚨 Benin Has a New President — But He’s Not Here for Africa’s Freedom 🇧🇯
Romuald Wadagni was just sworn in as President.
This is continuity, not change.
- Former Finance Minister under Patrice Talon
- Harvard-trained technocrat who became CEO at Deloitte France
- Deeply embedded in Paris networks for years
- Handpicked successor promising more of the same
While other African nations push back against Françafrique, Wadagni’s Benin is staying locked in: French military ties, CFA franc system backed by Paris, and elite business-as-usual.
This is not sovereignty.
This is managed dependence.
Africa doesn’t need more Paris-friendly accountants in power.
We need leaders who put African interests first.
Benin deserves better. The continent is watching.