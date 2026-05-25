Benin Has a New President — But He’s Not Here for Africa’s Freedom

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🚨 Benin Has a New President — But He’s Not Here for Africa’s Freedom 🇧🇯

Romuald Wadagni was just sworn in as President.

This is continuity, not change.

  • Former Finance Minister under Patrice Talon
  • Harvard-trained technocrat who became CEO at Deloitte France
  • Deeply embedded in Paris networks for years
  • Handpicked successor promising more of the same

While other African nations push back against Françafrique, Wadagni’s Benin is staying locked in: French military ties, CFA franc system backed by Paris, and elite business-as-usual.

This is not sovereignty.
This is managed dependence.

Africa doesn’t need more Paris-friendly accountants in power.
We need leaders who put African interests first.

Benin deserves better. The continent is watching.

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