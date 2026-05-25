🚨 Benin Has a New President — But He’s Not Here for Africa’s Freedom 🇧🇯

Romuald Wadagni was just sworn in as President.

This is continuity, not change.

Former Finance Minister under Patrice Talon

Harvard-trained technocrat who became CEO at Deloitte France

Deeply embedded in Paris networks for years

Handpicked successor promising more of the same

While other African nations push back against Françafrique, Wadagni’s Benin is staying locked in: French military ties, CFA franc system backed by Paris, and elite business-as-usual.

This is not sovereignty.

This is managed dependence.

Africa doesn’t need more Paris-friendly accountants in power.

We need leaders who put African interests first.

Benin deserves better. The continent is watching.