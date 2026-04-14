Benjamin Netanyahu is openly threatening Spain:



“You are about to pay the price for this. Never forget the power outages and mysterious train accidents that happened right after Spain stood against Israel.”





He’s saying they’re going to carry out terrorist attacks within Spain. The world should take note.





Spain and the world have had enough:



Spain’s response:



“We’re not smearing you, we’re defining you: You are a genocidal and criminal regime. All of you will appear before the International Criminal Court.”





This is all that Netanyahu has, blackmail, threats, false flags, buying up politicians, checkpoints, walls, torture and drones. And if in doubt, cry antisemitism. The world is sick of his bloodlust. We want peace.