Benjamin Netanyahu’s Fate Uncertain as Iran Bombs His Office



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims it launched a missile attack that struck the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a site linked to the commander of the Israeli Air Force, describing the operation as a “surprise” offensive amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East.





Iran says Netanyahu’s fate remains uncertain, and reports suggest he is likely in hiding or may have left Israel following the strike.





At this stage, no independent confirmation of Netanyahu’s condition has been released by Israeli authorities and details are still emerging.





This comes amid a broader conflict between Iran and Israel, with both sides engaged in intensive military actions and retaliatory strikes.