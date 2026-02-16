Benni McCarthy Says Jose Mourinho’s Words Reveal the Man Behind the Goals

Benni McCarthy Moved by Jose Mourinho’s Powerful Tribute in His Autobiography

Benni McCarthy has described it as a “special honour” to have his former coach Jose Mourinho write the foreword to his newly released autobiography.

Now, more than two decades later, their connection has taken on a new chapter through the pages of McCarthy’s life story.

More Than Just a Goal Scorer

The book, co-authored with respected journalist Mark Gleeson, traces McCarthy’s journey from his early struggles to international stardom.

But for the former striker, what stands out most is not the silverware — it is Mourinho’s reflection on his character.

In an interview with iDiski Times, Benni McCarthy suggested that the Portuguese mentor’s words could shift public perception about him.

He believes many fans viewed him primarily as a striker defined by goals, yet Mourinho highlighted qualities beyond football — describing him as disciplined, respectful and team-oriented.

“You know, I think a lot of people’s views will change when they hear, you know, what he actually said, and how I was more than just a football player, you know, I was a humanitarian as well, and the way I conducted myself. You know that I’ve earned the respect from people, that people didn’t just respect me because I’m a goal scorer, but I was a complete player,” McCarthy said.

According to McCarthy, that recognition matters deeply because it affirms that his impact extended beyond the pitch.

Sacrifice in the Champions League Final

McCarthy pointed to the 2004 Champions League final as a defining example of his mentality.

While many players might demand a starting role on such a stage, he said he accepted decisions made in the team’s best interest — even when they were personally disappointing.

He emphasised that he never saw himself as bigger than the club or the squad, adding that true professionals understand sacrifice is part of success.

That team-first attitude, he believes, is one of the reasons Mourinho continues to speak highly of him.

“If the manager feels that that’s probably the best thing to do, and then, yeah, I take it, you know, not happy, but I take it because it’s in the best interest of the team, and I think that’s what was respected more than anything else when it comes to that. And I think that’s why he will always speak very highly of me, because I wasn’t a selfish player. I didn’t make it about me.”

A Career Built on Respect

Since hanging up his boots, McCarthy has moved into coaching, including spells at AmaZulu FC and a role with Manchester United.

However, the autobiography offers a more personal reflection — not just of triumphs and titles, but of growth, resilience and values.

For McCarthy, having Mourinho introduce his story is more than symbolic. It is validation from a coach who witnessed his journey at its highest level — and who, according to him, saw far more than just a prolific striker.