Berlin permits Ukraine to employ German weaponry against Russian targets

Germany and the United States agreed on Friday to let Ukraine use the long-range weapons they gave them to attack targets in Russia. This is a big change in policy because Ukrainian soldiers don’t have enough weapons and are losing the war.

Ukrainian leaders are upset because they are not allowed to use Western weapons, and they are having a hard time defending themselves against the Russian attack in Kharkiv.

Germany and the US have given permission to defend Kharkiv, which is only 20 kilometres (12 miles) away from Russia. Russian missiles hit a building in the city last night and at least four people died.

Apart from helping Ukraine protect Kharkiv better, we don’t know how lifting the restrictions will affect the course of the conflict during this important time.

The government of Germany said that Ukraine can use the weapons it gives them to fight against Russia’s attacks on Kharkiv from positions near the border. The US President said that Ukraine can use American weapons to fight back against Russian military attacks in the region.

Russia is angry about Germany’s announcement. Dmitry Medvedev from Russia’s Security Council said that Ukraine and NATO will get a strong response. This might make NATO join the conflict, which Western governments do not want.

Western leaders have not wanted to lift the rules on their weapons because they are afraid it could make Russian President Vladimir Putin angry. Putin has warned many times that if the West gets involved, it could lead to a nuclear war.

However, Russia is now winning in some parts of the 1,000-kilometer front line. Because of this, some Western leaders want to change the policy to let Kyiv attack military bases in Russia with advanced weapons from Western countries.

The Kremlin’s large and well-equipped army is taking advantage of Ukraine’s lack of soldiers and weapons after a long wait for US military aid. Western Europe doesn’t make enough military equipment, so Ukraine is not getting the things it needs quickly.

The German government said that Russia has been attacking the Kharkiv region from areas close to the Russian border.

“We believe that Ukraine has the right to protect itself from these attacks under the law of the world,” the statement said. “We can also use the weapons we have given to Ukraine according to our international legal agreements,” Berlin said, without giving details about the secret agreements with Kyiv.

Biden’s decision lets Ukraine use weapons from the US to fight back against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

The officials said that the US still doesn’t want Ukraine to use American weapons to attack Russia.

Should Ukraine be allowed to use weapons from the West to attack Russia. This has been a sensitive issue since Russia started its big invasion in February. The date is January 24, 2022.

NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he agrees with removing the restrictions on Ukraine’s ability to use weapons from Western countries. He said this is important because it is about following the rules of the world and Ukraine’s right to protect itself.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that Sweden has not stopped Ukraine from using its weapons. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Italy will not allow Ukraine to use Italian weapons outside of Ukraine.

In Moscow, Medvedev said again that the things happening could make NATO and Russia start a nuclear war. “He said it’s not trying to scare anyone or a bluff about nuclear weapons. ”

Russia’s new defense minister, Andrei Belousov, said on Friday that Russian troops are moving in all different directions, including in the Kharkiv region where they have pushed Ukrainian forces back by up to 9 kilometers (5 miles). Russian troops took control of 28 towns and villages in the last month.

Since the beginning of the year, Russian forces have taken over 880 square kilometers (340 square miles) of land.

Overnight on Friday, Russia fired five large missiles at Kharkiv, according to Ukraine’s air force. One missile hit a house at midnight and another hit the people who came to help afterwards, said Gov Oleh Syniehubov. At least 25 people got hurt, he said.

Ukrainian leaders have said that Russia attacked rescue workers by aiming missiles at homes, drawing the rescuers in and then hitting them with another missile to hurt or kill them. Russia used a strategy in Syria’s war.

Ukrainian officials say that besides Kharkiv, Moscow’s soldiers are also moving towards the Donetsk region in the south and getting ready for an attack in the Sumy region in the north.