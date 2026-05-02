Bessent says Iran blockade to stay until navigation restored

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday the United States has “complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz and that the blockade on Iran will remain in place until freedom of navigation is restored.

“The BLOCKADE will continue, until there is pre-February 27 Freedom of Navigation,” Bessent wrote on X.

In the post, Bessent mocked Iranian leaders as “rats in a sewer pipe,” saying they were unable to understand “what’s going on in the outside world as they literally sit in the dark.”

He said Iran was facing a shortage of hard currency, including US dollars, as well as food and gasoline rationing.

“The entire international community has turned against you,” Bessent added.