BESTON ROLLER NANDO’S FAMILY SEEKS CLOSURE



Two weeks ago, Beston roller nando, famous in Bquans music, traveled to Mufumbwe gold mines with Enock kalaba. Two days later, Enock called Beston’s friend to inform him that Beston had died, claiming a tree had fallen on him.





Enock went to the police station, claiming to have found an unknown person dead in the mines and requesting help in identifying the body. He then drove to the mine, left the body, turned off his phone, and fled.





Two days later, Enock called Beston’s father, claiming to be in Solwezi heading to Kitwe for the funeral. However, he never arrived. He later informed his wife and family to leave Kitwe.





Post-mortem results revealed trauma to Beston’s head, a hole the size of a pick, a blind eye, and bruises on his face. No broken bones or ribs were found, and there was no sign of a tree falling on him.





Anyone with information about Enock is requested to come forward for closure as a family.



