Betway Temporarily Halts Operations in Zambia



Betway has announced the temporary suspension of its operations in Zambia following the government’s introduction of a new 10% excise duty. The company says the new tax has made the current business environment unsustainable for both customers and the company.





In a statement, Betway assured users that their funds remain safe and available for withdrawal at their convenience. All open bets will be settled, and winnings will be paid out as usual.





Betway expressed hope to resume operations once a fair and balanced solution is reached, thanking customers for their understanding and continued support.