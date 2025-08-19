Between the employees of Miss Zed Farmer and the farmer herself, who was directly involved in the assault?- Sikaile  Sikaile

CALL FOR CLARITY AND JUSTICE IN THE CASE OF ENOCK SIMFUKWE KASENGELE





The Zambia Police must come out clearly on this matter. Who exactly beat the victim? What transpired after he was apprehended? Between the employees of Miss Zed Farmer and the farmer herself, who was directly involved in the assault?





Let there be justice, and let the police arrest whosoever took the law into their own hands. The public deserves full transparency and accountability in such a serious case. No one regardless of social or economic status should be above the law.





A life has been lost, and there is a video showing the victim being tortured while tied up. By now, the police should have already made arrests. What is being reported so far is unclear and does not inspire confidence in transparency or justice.





According to the police statement dated August 18, 2025, Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, aged 22, was apprehended by farm workers after allegedly being found with a hidden bottle of suspected chemicals. He was later taken to Kabwe Central Police Station, rushed to the hospital after complaining of body pains sustained during his apprehension, and unfortunately died in the early hours of August 17, 2025, while receiving treatment.





This tragic loss of life raises more questions than answers. The police must ensure that their ongoing investigations are thorough, impartial, and concluded without delay. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.





Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

22 YEAR OLD MAN DIES AFTER ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING TO ATTACK KABWE FARMER WITH ACID



POLICE STATEMENT: ACTS INTENDED TO CAUSE GRIEVOUS HARM – KABWE





August 18, 2025



Police in Kabwe are investigating a case of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm involving a 22-year-old man identified as Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, who allegedly confessed that he had been hired by unknown persons to pour acid on F/Maria Zaloumis, a farmer of Munyama Farms.





The suspect was apprehended by farm workers on August 16, 2025, after he was found with a hidden bottle of suspected chemicals.





He was later taken to Kabwe Central Police Station and rushed to the hospital after complaining of body pains sustained during his apprehension, but unfortunately died in the early hours of August 17, 2025, while receiving treatment.





The body is in Kabwe Central Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and police investigations are ongoing.





Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER