BEWARE OF OPPOSITION’S AI-POWERED DECEPTION



By: Timmy



As citizens, it’s essential to be aware of the growing trend of opposition political party members using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate false information that implicates the ruling party and the president.





The Dangers of AI-Powered Propaganda



With AI’s ability to mimic human voices, sounds, and even animal noises, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish fact from fiction. Some individuals are exploiting this technology to create fake narratives, aiming to discredit the government and gain political mileage.





A Call to Action



We urge all citizens to be vigilant and condemn such actions. It’s crucial to stand with the government of the day and promote truth and accuracy in our national discourse. Let’s work together to:





✍️ Verify information before sharing

✍️ Be cautious of suspicious content

✍️Report AI-generated propaganda

✍️Support fact-based journalism





Stay Informed, Stay Vigilant



Follow us for the latest updates and insights. Like and comment on our page to show your support for truth and accountability.





Let’s build a Zambia that values integrity and transparency. Together, we can make a difference!



WAGON MEDIA