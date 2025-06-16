Beyoncé’s Foundation Awarding $10K Grants to Black-Owned Salons and Barbershops

Beyoncé, her mom Tina Knowles, and her BeyGOOD Foundation have all partnered with her haircare brand Cécred to award $10,000 grants to salon and barbershop owners across the U.S.

The program aimed to support licensed hairstylists, barbers, and cosmetologists who faced financial struggles and needed help growing their businesses. The Cécred x BeyGOOD fund accepted applications from experienced beauty professionals with proof of shop ownership or lease agreements for chairs, booths, or suites. It focused on those with at least two years in the industry who needed financial help.

This second round awarded 37 grants from a $500,000 fund, expanding the program beyond its earlier five-city limit. Finalists who didn’t receive grants still gained access to group coaching and support for Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification.

Winners also received free business tools and resources through the National Minority Supplier Development Council, according to Black Enterprise.

The foundation highlighted the impact of hairstylists in their communities, calling salons “sacred spaces” for self-expression. Earlier, the fund launched $130,000 in cosmetology scholarships during Cécred’s February 2024 debut as part of its ongoing mission to uplift beauty professionals and future entrepreneurs.