Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles opens up about shocking reaction to Jay-Z’s rape accusations

Tina Knowles has denied responding to the accusations against her son-in-law on social media. On Monday, December 9, Knowles’ verified Instagram account “liked” an Instagram post from ABC 7 Chicago featuring a picture of Jay-Z and Combs with the headline, “Breaking News: Jay-Z, Diddy Named in Lawsuit Alleging Rape of Girl, 13.”

Within hours, the 70-year-old posted a screenshot of a message she typed on Instagram, which said, “I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!”

She additionally captioned the post, “Please stop playing with me!!!! ‘No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.’”

According to People, Jay-Z, 55, and Sean “Diddy” Combs were accused of raping a 13-year-old girl 24 years ago. In an updated complaint filed on Sunday, December 8, Jay-Z was added as a defendant in a suit originally filed against Combs in October. A woman who simply described herself as Jane Doe claimed Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, and Combs raped her at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000, while a third unnamed female celebrity looked on.

In a countersuit against his accuser, Jay-Z wrote: “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

“These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case,” he said in a post shared to the official Roc Nation X account on Sunday.

“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” Jay-Z continued. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor.”

CNN reports that Carter is the first celebrity to face sexual assault charges related to Combs.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, made a public showing on Monday, appearing at the premiere of Disney’s film “Mufasa: The Lion King” with his wife Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy, just one day after the lawsuit.