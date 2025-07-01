Beyoncé’s production team releases statement after she experienced flying car malfunction during concert

Beyoncé experienced a stage mishap during her Cowboy Carter concert in her hometown of Houston on Saturday, but the award-winning singer handled the situation with her usual calm and composure.

Per NBC News, the 43-year-old was singing her 16 Carriages song in a flying-car prop when it appeared to malfunction midair, causing her to halt her performance. Video shared online shows the car appearing to lose its balance, and Beyoncé is also heard saying, “stop, stop stop.”

Despite the mishap, the experienced singer did not panic – even when her fans were heard shouting, “get her down.” The flying car prop was eventually lowered to the ground, and she finished her song after she got out of the prop.

“If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me,” Beyoncé was heard telling her fans.

Beyoncé’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, later issued a statement, saying that the incident was caused by a “technical mishap.” “Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium, and see her fans up close, to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident,” the statement said.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour has received significant patronage. During one of her shows at the Stade de France in Paris, her husband Jay-Z made a surprise appearance, Face2Face Africa reported.

The power couple serenaded the audience with songs including Crazy in Love as well as Drunk in Love, which was remixed with Partition.

The Dead Presidents rapper also performed N—-s in Paris, the song from his joint 2011 Watch the Throne album with his former collaborator Kanye West. But Jay-Z, during his performance, changed a lyric on the song where he makes reference to Kanye.

In the original lyric, Jay-Z raps, “Just might let you meet Ye.” But during his performance of the song on Sunday, the 55-year-old rapped, “Just might let you meet Bey [Beyoncé].”