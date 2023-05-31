Beyoncé’s Rare Message to “Sweet Angel” Daughter Blue Ivy Will Warm Your Soul

Beyoncé shared a special tribute to her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who recently joined the singer onstage at her Renaissance Tour show in Paris.

The superstar penned a gushing Instagram post to her and Jay-Z‘s daughter, who recently took the stage at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour to show off her dance moves.

“My beautiful first born,” Bey wrote in the rare tribute to Blue on May 29. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

Along with the message, the post included footage of Blue—dressed in a silver bodysuit, metallic trousers and fierce shades—strutting the stage at Beyoncé’s Paris concert on May 26. The 11-year-old, who is already a Grammy winner in her own right, gave a ***flawless performance as she danced to her mom’s song “My Power.”

Beyoncé, 41, has previously called giving birth her greatest achievement, telling Garage magazine in 2016, “Out of everything I’ve accomplished, my proudest moment, hands down, was when I gave birth to my daughter Blue.”

But hold up, Blue isn’t Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s only child. The “Halo” artist and the “99 Problems” rapper went on to welcome twins Rumi and Sir, now 5, in 2017. And while Beyoncé and Jay-Z tend to keep their lives private, they have given a few rare glimpses into their world as one big proud family. Like when they dressed up as the Disney Channel characters for Halloween last year, with Queen Bey captioning the family portrait, “Family every single day and night.”

In fact, Beyoncé has shared how her kids helped inspire her Renaissance album.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration,” she wrote ahead of its July 2022 release. “And a special thanks to my husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.”

Want to read more of Beyoncé’s quotes on motherhood? Then get in formation and scroll on.

“Incredible Gift”

In 2011, when Bey was pregnant with Blue Ivy, she told E! News pregnancy “is the most incredible gift anyone can have and I’m so happy I’m a woman. Men, I feel bad, they don’t get to experience this. It’s incredible.”

“My Body Means Something Completely Different”Also in 2013, Bey told Vogue that becoming a mother has helped her to “really understand the power of my body.””I just feel my body means something completely different. I feel a lot more confident about it,” she said. “Even being heavier, thinner, whatever. I feel a lot more like a woman. More feminine, more sensual. And no shame.”

“A Real Purpose”

In 2013, the singer told Shape magazine, “I just adore being a mother, hearing [Blue Ivy] say ‘Mama’ and call me when she needs something. It makes me feel like I have a real purpose here.”

“I Realized Why I Was Born” Beyoncé told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in 2012 that having a daughter “just gives you purpose.””I realized why I was born and more than anything, all of the things I want to pass onto my child and the best way of doing that is not by preaching or telling her but showing her by example,” she said.

Conquering Fears”I’m most surprised by how much she’s taught me,” Beyoncé told Shape in 2013. “She’s only a year old and I’ve learned so much about myself from her. Giving birth was one of my biggest fears, and having Blue forced me to face it. And now I recognize the strength I have. She teaches me to focus on the things that truly matter, like family, and to pay attention to each moment, because they go by so quickly.”