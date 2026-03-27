Incoming Petauke Central Member of Parliament Richard Phiri writes::::



Beyond Endorsements: Can a Divided Opposition Still Convince a Changing Electorate?





There was a time in Zambia’s political history when a simple gesture altered the course of an election.





When Rupiah Banda stood beside Edgar Lungu and raised the now-famous “double SIM” symbol, it represented more than symbolism. It signaled a consensus already reached at the highest levels of power.





The country, in many ways, followed that signal.



Today, a familiar pattern appears to be re-emerging marked by endorsements, strategic alignments, and quiet negotiations taking place far removed from the everyday citizen. But unlike previous cycles, the broader political landscape tells a more complex story.





One of the most defining features of the current moment is not just alignment but fragmentation.



Across the opposition space, multiple voices are competing for relevance, often speaking past each other rather than to the people. Coalitions are discussed, but rarely sustained. Unity is declared, but inconsistently demonstrated. The result is a political environment where voters are left to interpret not just competing ideas but competing directions.





This raises an important question: in an era where citizens are increasingly aware and discerning, can a divided opposition effectively inspire national confidence?





Zambia has changed.



The modern voter is less persuaded by elite endorsements alone and more interested in clarity, credibility, and connection. The focus is shifting from who is backed by influence… to who is grounded in the realities of everyday life.



History offers lessons, but it does not demand repetition.





If the “double SIM” moment represented alignment at the top, today’s political climate suggests a growing demand for alignment at the grassroots level where trust is built not through symbols, but through consistent presence and engagement.





This is not to dismiss the role of alliances. They remain a critical part of democratic competition. But without coherence and shared direction, alliances risk appearing transactional rather than transformational.





What is emerging instead is a different kind of political space one that is less dependent on centralized endorsements and more responsive to citizen-driven momentum.



It may appear unconventional. It may even be underestimated.





But it reflects a quiet shift already underway.



And if that shift continues, the next defining political moment in Zambia may not come from a symbolic gesture between leaderse





but from a collective signal rising from the ground.



When that happens, it will not simply influence an election.





It will redefine how leadership is chosen.



Richard M. Phiri

Aspirant Candidate, Petaukee