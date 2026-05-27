BEYOND NSHIMA: A NATION MUST ALSO LEARN TO THINK



My dearly beloved Zambians, I have noticed that some people say my articles are “too long.” I understand that concern. Not every subject requires many pages.

Some matters can be communicated in a few lines, but there are also national issues so important, so delicate and so deeply connected to our future that reducing them into slogans, insults, memes and one-line politics would be an injustice to the truth itself. Leadership is not only about exciting people emotionally, it is also about helping citizens think deeply, reflect honestly and understand the bigger picture beyond immediate emotions.





What encourages me greatly is that despite these complaints, the statistics tell a different story. Although I have 64,000 plus followers, background informatics show that there is a dedicated readership of at least 549, 000 people who read my articles wholly.

That means Zambia still has people who want to learn, reason, analyse and grow intellectually. This gives me hope. Nations develop through knowledge, discipline, reading, discussion and critical thinking. Those who understand must help explain to others in simpler language. That is how a learning nation is built.





My passion is to see Zambia become a learning nation. We must think beyond nshima. Yes, mealie meal matters. Hunger matters. The cost of living matters, but a country cannot survive on nshima alone without understanding economics, debt, productivity, governance, agriculture, education, technology and long-term national planning.

Sometimes we misjudge governments, oppose policies emotionally, or celebrate wrong things simply because we refuse to pay attention to deeper realities. Let us rise beyond survival politics into knowledge-driven citizenship. A nation that stops learning eventually stops growing. 🇿🇲