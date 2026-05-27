By CIC Editors



CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS



ZAMBIANS IT’S YOUR CHOICE BETWEEN THE SAME PF THAT DESTROYED THIS COUNTRY AND THE ECONOMY AND CONTINUITY OF SOBBER LEADERSHIP UNDER HH THAT IS BEING ADMIRED WORLDWIDE.



…freedom does not exits at the cost of PF impunity…





Listening to the rantings of Brian Mundubile one wonders what fate Zambia has should the citizens be that excited and experimental between the evil they know very well and experienced to the current state where everyone is free and normalcy is around, debt is being cleared, national treasury is all time high, huge CDF, fair employment and so on.





The battle is not between UPND vs Tonse Alliance actually UPND are just a medium of continuity with stable leadership under HH. On themselves they are so disorganised to the point that Zambians can think opposition could be a better option.





Don’t be decieved, while a woman was stripped naked in front of the vice president under PF and the matter went silent, in UPND, HH reacts swiftly telling law enforcement agencies to act. Its common knowledge UPND adoptions where chaotic but that doesn’t Mundubile and his administration will be better because while PF is gone through ECL, the individuals that made up the administration are avaliable and intact. Everything will be back to PF era in an aggressive way such that many of you today bragging on social media will have nothing to say. Treasury will dry, cadrerism will be back in full force your aunties and mothers or sisters will be failing to enter any arket or bus station.





Freedom does not exist at the measure of PF impunity. The notion that Zambia can only be said to have proper freedom when PF officials who where found guilty by Zambian laws are released is retrogressive and abnormal way of defining freedom. Can we compare freedom in PF and freedom in UPND?





The nation stands at crossroads because HH has no serious competitor worthy his level of intellect, normalcy, sobber and visionary. Voters must not take UPND issues of adoptions and chaotic drama as the measure of factor but see how the national image has been rebuilt internationally, how things have stabilised from all fronts. They may not be perfect as anyone would have wanted due to certain paradigms and factors but bringing the very people that where part of the National destruction to the collaps level won’t be a UPND defeat but national lose for many years to come.

Any registered voter must think about this and vote based on real issues that are beyond political compression. Voters must put all presidential candidates on a scale one by one and check who can do better than HH and in what by first understanding who they are and their backgrounds both academic economics and social lifestyle who among the presidents contesting is better than HH.





There was a time in 2011 when popular propaganda and mob psychology made the narrative that MMD under late RB was a disaster hence PF was the best alternative only to land us into mediocrity for the next 10 years until 2021. That time is now, that time is 2026 on 13th August. Some people are just excited with baseline critical analysis why changing government is not an ideal way to go for now because lest we damage the progress we have made all this far.



The choice is yours



CIC PRESS TEAM