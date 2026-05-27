UPND COPPERBELT YOUTH CHAIR TAKES MWAMBAZI ADOPTION TO HIGH COURT.



Radio Icengelo



United Party for National Development Copperbelt Province Youth Chairperson Wallen Hinyama has petitioned the nomination of Warren Mwambazi as the party’s adopted parliamentary candidate for Bwana Mkubwa Constituency.





In the petition filed in the Ndola High Court, Mr. Hinyama cited Warren Mwambazi as the first respondent, the Electoral Commission of Zambia as the second respondent, and the Attorney General as the third respondent.

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Mr. Hinyama is being represented by Messrs Robson Malipenga.



Mr. Hinyama has alleged that the adoption of Mr. Mwambazi, who previously served as an Independent Member of Parliament, was conducted in a fraudulent manner.





He stated that he participated in the party primary elections in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency and emerged as the preferred candidate after being ranked number one by the wards.





Mr. Hinyama further said in the petition that he was later ranked second among the preferred candidates to be adopted for the parliamentary election in Bwana Mkubwa Constituency.





According to the petition, on the evening of May 18, 2026, he was advised to go to Arcades to collect his adoption certificate.





Mr. Hinyama alleged that he was dribbled by the first respondent, who allegedly wrote his name on an adoption certificate signed by Hakainde Hichilema and UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda.