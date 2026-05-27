We’re not plotting to disqualify duly nominated Mundubile, says ECZ



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia —ECZ has dismissed as false and malicious allegations circulating on social media claiming that the Commission is planning to ban or disqualify Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu.





In a press statement issued today, ECZ strongly condemns what it has described as reckless and deliberately misleading claims published on the Patriotic Front Facebook page.





The Commission says the allegations falsely suggested that ECZ Chairperson State Counsel Mwangala Zaloumis was plotting to sanction or bar the two candidates from participating in the presidential election.





ECZ states that Mundubile and Zulu were lawfully declared as duly nominated presidential candidate and running mate respectively during the recently concluded nomination process in line with the Constitution and electoral laws of Zambia.





“It is therefore dishonest and irresponsible for anyone to manufacture stories suggesting that the same Commission is secretly seeking grounds to reverse that lawful process,” the statement reads.





The Commission further clarifies that at no point has the Chairperson directed any sanctions or disciplinary action against the candidates





ECZ also dismisses claims relating to alleged campaign violations involving church services and funeral gatherings, describing them as entirely fictitious and never issued by the Commission.





Meanwhile, the Commission expresses concern over what it calls a growing trend by some political actors to misuse social media platforms to spread falsehoods aimed at misleading the public and undermining confidence in the electoral process..





ECZ warns that it will not allow its integrity and constitutional mandate to be abused through propaganda and manufactured controversy.





The Commission has since urged members of the public to ignore the circulating claims and rely only on official statements issued through verified ECZ communication platforms.





This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro on behalf of the Commission.



©️ TV Yatu May 27, 2026.