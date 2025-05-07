“BEYOND THE BURIAL: THE REAL STRUGGLE BEGINS”



BY TIMMY



As I write this article, I’m reminded of the devastating situation I once faced same time back last year,where I lost everything in a house fire, albeit without the loss of life. Today, I’m compelled to highlight the struggles of a couple who lost their house and three precious children in a fire tragedy. The outpouring of support they’ve received has been heartwarming, and we appreciate the overwhelming response from well-wishers, including mental, spiritual, and financial help.



In our African culture, it’s common for communities to come together during funerals, offering support and condolences. And that’s exactly what has happened in this case. People have rallied around the family, providing assistance from the day of the funeral to the burial. May God bless those who have contributed in various ways.



However, as we all know, the real struggle begins after the burial. When the crowds disperse, and the immediate support fades away, the family is left to pick up the pieces. The emotional, mental, and financial stress can be overwhelming. That’s why it’s crucial that the support doesn’t end at the burial.



We urge those who attended the funeral, including politicians and high-profile individuals, to continue their support in the days, weeks, months and years ahead. Financial assistance, in particular, will be crucial in helping the couple rebuild their lives. The SDA Church and UPND’s efforts in taking over funeral responsibilities and providing support are commendable, and we hope others will follow suit.



The UPND’s donation of foodstuffs, assorted items, and commitment to covering funeral expenses, including burial logistics, is an example of their compassion and commitment to the community. The allocation of 60 buses to assist with transportation is also a significant gesture.



As we move forward, let’s ensure that the couple receives the support they need to heal and rebuild. Let’s show them that we care not just during the funeral but in the days, weeks, and months ahead.



May God bless this family and grant them strength during this difficult time.