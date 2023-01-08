By Edward Roy Makayi

BFLOW vs CHELLAH TUKUTA.

Mozishian vs Cadre .

Unfortunately I stand with Chellah Tukuta. I may not be a fan of his way of doing things but on this Logic fight vs Political fight Chellah Tukuta takes the day. Bflow is a coward .

You don’t approach a logic discussion with political gloves and when you are bruised by political response you threaten to sue. Bflow should be a man enough to either switch to a logic discussion over loadshedding or put on his political attire and face the cadre in the arena game no courts. Some of us are also interested in this fight invited or not we are coming in to support Chellah Tukuta.

Loadshedding is a complex matter that requires logical approach because the UPND government under HH is making long term investment that will benefit everyone. Bflow is one person I know to be of sobber mindset and sound judgement on critical matters alas his level of ignorance towards loadshedding something he is aware of for a long time has alarmed me badly.

It will hurt small scale businesses such as Barber men, saloons or restaurants yes but thats how it is certain painful decisions have to be made for the bigger picture. Those who want electricity simply because they want to watch Manchester United vs Newcasttle should please sit down and keep quiet.

Dear Bflow even if we put you and your Obama you will still need logic sense to think before acting. Sometimes stay in your lanes mwebantu not everything is worthy embarrasing yourself on. Me who has an idea what is going on, am in this engineering field, I have fought this monster called Loadshedding at an academic level not political check my records I know whats going on am failing to speak because am proud HH is on the right track doing the best compared to other past presidents with regards to loadshedding. So who is Bflow trying to impress here with his political rhetorics? Put on political gloves and attire my dear we face you head on don’t be a coward running to court. You started this fight have guts to finish it. . Chellah is a cadre as you put it knowing that background should give you an idea what to expect when you go political on issues that are non political. So bring it on tag me as well we finish you.

Edward Roy Makayi

