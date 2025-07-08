Bheki Cele stayed in penthouse owned by alleged crime-linked businessman Vusumusi Matlala



Former Police Minister Bheki Cele has been thrust into the spotlight following revelations that he stayed in a luxury penthouse owned by Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, a businessman implicated in a web of criminal and political controversies.





According to News24’s investigative series “9 Lives,” Cele, a prominent ANC figure, enjoyed stays at Matlala’s exclusive Pretoria hotel property, raising questions about their relationship.





The allegations surfaced amid explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who, during a Sunday briefing, accused Matlala of ties to a criminal syndicate and funding political activities for Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.





Mkhwanazi presented WhatsApp messages allegedly showing Matlala’s communications with Mchunu’s associate, Brown Mogotsi, and evidence of financial support for Mchunu’s campaigns.





Matlala, whose R360 million police contract was terminated in May 2025, is also linked to high-profile crimes, including the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane and the killings of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.





As the controversy unfolds, pressure mounts for a thorough probe into the ties between political figures and Matlala, whose influence appears to extend deep into both criminal and governmental spheres.