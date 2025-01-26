Biden Faces Excommunication from the Catholic Church for joining Freemasonry

Bidena Faces Excommunication from the Catholic Church for joining Freemasonry

Former US President Joe Biden, a self-professed Catholic, has joined an African-American Masonic lodge as a ‘Master Mason’. The Vatican takes a dim view of Freemasonry, and Catholics who join the fraternal order face excommunication.

Biden was inducted into the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge in South Carolina on Sunday, one day before he left office. In a private ceremony, the lodge’s grand master, Victor C. Major, granted Biden “Master Mason membership with full honors,” according to a statement published by the organization last weekend that circulated online on Friday.

An announcement surfaced online Friday, issued the Conference of Grand Masters of Prince Hall Lodge Freemasonry, and stating that the Grand Lodge of South Carolina had conferred membership on President Joe Biden.According to the announcement, dated Jan. 19 — the day before Biden left office — the president was granted a "resolution of membership" by the lodge in recognition of his "exceptional dedication and service to the United States" which "reflects the core values of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of South Carolina, including brotherly love, relief, and truth."

It is not uncommon for outgoing presidents to be honored by groups and organizations.

But as the second Catholic to hold the office, Biden’s new “membership” of the lodge presents a particular issue: Catholics have been banned from joining masonic lodges and organizations since 1738, and are subject to canonical penalties for doing so.

So, is Joe Biden now a Freemason? And if so, what canonical penalties does he face? Based on the facts available, the situation is more complicated than you might think.

”To be a Freemason is to be part of a brotherhood dedicated to personal growth, service to others, and the pursuit of knowledge and truth,” the lodge wrote. Biden’s service, the statement added, “reflects the core values” of this brotherhood.

Although its origins stretch back to the 15th century, modern Freemasonry developed in Britain in the early 1700s and quickly grew into a Europe- and US-wide fraternity for philosophers, religious dissidents, occultists, and the business and political elite. Some 14 US presidents, including George Washington, were Freemasons.