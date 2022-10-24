BIG BUYER LOSES OUT….TWO GIRLS ACCUSED FOR ROBBING A MAN THEY SLEPT WITH SET FREE

TWO women who were appearing in court for allegedly stealing a phone and laptop worth K17,000, plus K20,000 cash, from a 47-year-old man who took them out on a drink-up and later had [email protected] with them have been set free.

In their defence during trial, the suspects, Gina Zulu, 25, and Christine Mubita, 24, both of Lusaka’s Kamwala South, claimed the right to the stolen property because the complainant never paid them after [email protected]

Zulu and Mubita were charged with theft, an offence attracting up to five years in prison. It was alleged that on April 29 this year, the duo stole a laptop, a cell phone and K20,000, all valued at K37,000 belonging to Harry Manda .