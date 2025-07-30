Bill 13 Rejected: MPs Push Back Against ‘Dangerous’ Lands and Deeds Amendment



A heated national debate has erupted over the now-rejected Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2025, following a unanimous decision by the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources to send the proposed legislation back to the Ministry of Justice for further consultation.





The controversial Bill, which sought to amend the Lands and Deeds Registry Act by giving the Chief Registrar unilateral authority to cancel Certificates of Title without judicial oversight, was met with strong opposition from legal, civil, and agricultural stakeholders.





During the committee’s public consultation process, prominent voices including the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU), the Zambia Land Alliance, and legal experts Dickson Jere and George Chisanga warned that such provisions could severely undermine land tenure security and open the door to political abuse.





“This Bill doesn’t just threaten private property rights; it sets a precedent for unchecked executive power over land ownership,” said one legal expert who made submissions before the committee.





The Committee, chaired by Kasautu Saiti Michelo and comprising MPs Tyson Simuzingili, Ackleo Aaron Banda, Peter M. Phiri, Andrew Tayengwa, Mweemba Malambo, Lusale John Simbao, and Yotam Mtayachalo, emphasized that the proposed changes must be reconsidered through a wider consultative process to avoid unintended legal and socio-economic consequences.





Opposition was especially strong over the clause that gives sweeping powers to a single civil servant the Chief Registrar to nullify land titles, a role previously reserved for the judiciary or the Lands Tribunal. Many MPs warned this could weaken the rule of law and invite selective targeting of individuals in politically motivated land disputes.





“This isn’t administrative reform it ’s executive overreach disguised as efficiency,” said one MP during deliberations. “Land ownership in Zambia must remain protected by due process, not discretionary decisions by appointed officials.”





Despite the backlash, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Patrick Mucheleka, defended the Bill. He argued that the amendment was meant to streamline land administration and curb fraudulent title issuance. “We are not trying to grab land from anyone. This is about strengthening internal processes and accountability,” he said.





But Parliamentarians remained skeptical, citing recent land scandals as evidence of how the proposed law could be abused. References were made to questionable land allocations in State Lodge which is allegedly linked to senior government officials and politically connected beneficiaries.



©️ KUMWESU | July 29, 2025