BILL 7, A WASTE OF TIME AND RESOURCES – Citizens First

BILL 7, A WASTE OF TIME AND RESOURCES – CF



Lusaka, June 26 – Like we had advised earlier, the process to introduce BILL 7 shouldn’t have been started in the first place, it was a waste of time and resources.





Today’s intimation to defer the widely rejected Bill 7 is a firm indication that the people’s voices have spoken louder than the wishes of a few individuals wishing to impose dictatorial tendencies.





If this Government had listened to advice given earlier by several stakeholders, they could have avoided the embarrassment of taking the infamous Bill 7 to the National Assembly, only to recall it the following day.





It was an unnecessary expenditure and the money spent on this ill-conceived project so far could have been channelled to other needy areas in our economy.





As Citizens First, we would like to thank the Church, Civil Society Organizations, the Law Association of Zambia and other political parties for speaking out and rejecting this ill-fated Bill.





It’s our considered view that going forward, there’s need for a holistic people driven constitutional review process that addresses all concerns once and for all.





We should never go back to attempts of coming up with dubious and deceptive piecemeal constitutional amendments like Bill 7 which are crafted to suit partisan interests.





Dalitso Tembo

Party Spokesperson

Citizens First.