“BILL 7 IS DEAD” — MUKANDILA



Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairperson Celestine Mukandila has declared the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 “dead and buried,” accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of making a last-minute political retreat to avoid a court embarrassment.





Speaking after the Constitutional Court struck down the government’s amendment process for lacking wide public consultation, Mukandila blasted the President’s timing, calling it a “shameful coincidence.”





“How does the President withdraw a bill just a day before the Constitutional Court rules it unconstitutional? Shame on you, Mr. President. The timing leaves too many questions,” he said.





Mukandila, one of the petitioners who challenged the process, said the court’s decision vindicates months of advocacy against what he termed an elitist and exclusionary approach to constitutional reform.





“The government bypassed the people. My grandfather in Bweengwa was not consulted. Chiefs weren’t consulted. The people were ignored,” he said. “This Constitution belongs to the Zambian people not the cabinet.”





In a scathing critique, Mukandila accused the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of attempting to defend a failed process.





“They’ve been justifying incompetence. The court has now spoken clearly: no constitutional amendment can proceed without meaningful, broad-based consultation.”



Referencing page J24 of the court’s judgment, he said the claim that the amendments were “non-contentious” was rejected outright.





“Even so-called non-contentious issues can alter the Constitution fundamentally. That’s why the Court insists on a people-driven process,” he noted.



Mukandila warned the UPND government against reviving Bill 7 or sneaking it back under a different name.





“Bill 7 is dead. If the government wants to amend the Constitution, they must start afresh with a new process, a new bill, and real consultation. Not backroom deals and executive shortcuts.”



He praised the Constitutional Court for delivering what he called a “landmark ruling for democracy,” saying it proves the judiciary still has a spine.





“This was never about politics it was about protecting the Constitution. And yes, I’ll defend it with my life if I have to.”





As the dust settles, Mukandila urged all stakeholders to seize the moment and push for a transparent, inclusive constitution-making process.



“This is a reset button. Let’s not waste it,” he said.



June 27, 2025

©️ KUMWESU