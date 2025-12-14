BILL 7 IS FORWARD-LOOKING, WILL DEEPEN WOMEN AND YOUTH PARTICIPATION – MWEETWA

Lusaka — United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has described the proposed Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 as a transformative and forward-looking piece of legislation that will enhance the participation of women, youth, and other marginalized groups in national decision-making.

Addressing a press conference at the UPND Anderson Kambela Mazoka House in Lusaka today, Mr. Mweetwa said Parliament’s determination of Bill No. 7 tomorrow would mark a historic milestone, as it would for the first time pave the way for the majority of Zambians to meaningfully participate in governance.

Mr. Mweetwa expressed concern over what he termed the opposition’s persistent resistance to the Bill, accusing them of adopting a naysayer stance despite the progressive nature of the proposed amendments. He emphasized that the ongoing constitutional amendment process was not imposed by the UPND, but rather emerged from broad consensus among Members of Parliament.

He dismissed claims that the ruling party was relying on its numerical strength to push the Bill through Parliament, arguing instead that the Bill’s passage would be based on its merit.

“The proposed amendments will succeed because they are progressive and respond to the needs of the Zambian people,” Mr. Mweetwa said.

The UPND Spokesperson further criticized opponents of Bill No. 7 for failing to provide clear, objective arguments identifying specific clauses they consider problematic, describing such opposition as chauvinistic and politically motivated.

Mr. Mweetwa highlighted several provisions he said deserved national support, including constituency delimitation, the clear definition of a child, the introduction of proportional representation, the requirement for ministers to vacate office upon the dissolution of Parliament, and reforms allowing traditional leaders to elect their representatives to the House of Chiefs.

He also cited the proposed clarification on the hearing and determination of presidential petitions, as well as the increase in representation for persons with disabilities in Parliament, as reforms that should be embraced by all well-meaning Zambians.

Mr. Mweetwa stressed that the process of submitting views on Bill No. 7 remained open to all stakeholders, cautioning critics against opposing the Bill solely for political reasons.

He dismissed as “wishful thinking” allegations that the UPND had bribed 22 parliamentarians to support the Bill, stating that the authority to amend the Constitution rests within the privileges and immunities granted to lawmakers.

Mr. Mweetwa concluded by urging Members of Parliament to place the interests of the people first as they deliberate on the proposed constitutional amendment Bill, saying their decision would shape Zambia’s democratic future.

