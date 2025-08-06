Bill Clinton subpoenaed to provide testimony on Epstein

The House committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case has issued subpoenas to former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several top former Justice Department officials for their testimony.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform announced it had sent out the deposition subpoenas to the Clintons, former Attorneys General Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Bill Barr, Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales, and former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller “for testimony related to horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein.”

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., also issued a subpoena to the Justice Department for “records related to” Epstein, a convicted sex offender who was found dead in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

That subpoena directs DOJ to turn over the “full, complete, unredacted Epstein Files” to the committee “on or before August 19, 2025.”

The DOJ has been facing furious backlash after announcing last month that, after reviewing Epstein’s case, no other people were expected to be charged and no further information about the case would be released.

The cover letter Comer sent to the former president calls for him to sit for a deposition on Oct. 14 to answer questions about his relationship with Epstein.

“By your own admission, you flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003,” Comer wrote.

“You were also allegedly close to Ms. Ghislane Maxwell, an Epstein co-conspirator, and attended an intimate dinner with her in 2014, three years after public reports about her involvement in Mr. Epstein’s abuse of minors,” the letter said, misspelling the first name of Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The Comer letter also says “there are conflicting reports about whether you ever visited Mr. Epstein’s island.” Clinton has denied ever going to Epstein’s private island, where some of the abuse allegedly occurred.

President Donald Trump, who also once had a friendly relationship with Epstein and Maxwell, alleged Clinton had gone to the island “28 times,” but provided no proof of the claim.

Angel Urena, a spokesperson for the former president, issued a statement in 2019 saying Clinton “knows nothing about the terrible crimes” Epstein had been charged with. He said Clinton had traveled on Epstein’s plane four times in 2002 and 2003 while traveling to do work for the Clinton Foundation, and that foundation staffers and Secret Service accompanied him on the trips.

“He has not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade,” the statement said.