Bill Gates’ foundation will invest $1.4 billion over four years to support farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.



The funding aims to develop technologies improving resilience to extreme weather, enhancing crop yields and farming sustainability.



Smallholder farmers, who produce a significant share of global food, are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts yet receive minimal climate finance.





The initiative aligns with Gates’ COP30 vision of targeted investments for significant human impact on climate and food resilience.