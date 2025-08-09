BILL GATES TO GIVE AFRICAN WOMEN CONTRACEPTIVE STHAT PREVENTS PREGNANCY FOR 8 YEARS

BILL GATES TO GIVE AFRICAN WOMEN CONTRACEPTIVE STHAT PREVENTS PREGNANCY FOR 8 YEAR





The Gates Foundation is rolling out a new contraceptive in several African countries that will prevent pregnancy for 8 years, making it the first contraceptive in the entire world to do so.





According to Anita Zaidi, President of the Gates Foundation’s Gender Equality Division, the foundation is rolling out the new hormonal IUD contraceptive in Kenya, Nigeria, and India.





A hormonal IUD is a long-acting, reversible contraceptive device that is inserted into the uterus and releases progestin, a synthetic hormone. The hormone thickens cervical mucus, preventing sperm from reaching and potentially fertilizing an egg, and can also prevent ovulation.





“A new hormonal IUD designed for affordability and a user-centered experience is being launched in Kenya, Nigeria, and possibly India,” Zaidi said.





Furthermore, the foundation is expected to roll out DMPA-SC, which is a self-injectable contraceptive, to more than 35 countries globally, including 8 in Africa, such as the Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia.