BILL SEEKS TO END “MONDAY” HOLIDAY OBSERVANCE

No More “Monday” Holidays

By Dickson Jere

A Bill will be presented to Parliament to scrap the observance of Monday as a public holiday in case where the actual holiday fall on Sunday.

The “Public Holidays (Amendment) Bill, 2026” is likely to be passed in the current sitting of Parliament before it is dissolved next month.

Under the current law, a Monday if observed as public holiday if Sunday was public holiday. I actually never understood the rationale of this law on Mondays.

“The object of this Bill is to amend the Public Holidays Act so as to remove the observance of a Monday as public holiday on the day following a public holiday falling on a Sunday,” the Bill reads.

I will make a written submission to the Parliamentary Committee on this Bill and argue that even the “Day of National Prayer and Reconciliation” should be combined with the “Declaration of Zambia as Christian Nation” as it was suggested before.

I support this Bill with my suggested additions. We need to work and work and reduce on unnecessary holidays.