Billie Eilish Becomes Youngest Artiste To Reach 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Pop star Billie Eilish has reached 100 million monthly Spotify listeners and ranked the third and the youngest artiste to reach this milestone.

The Skinny singer is ranked behind Taylor Swift who has 102 million monthly Spotify listeners; and The Weeknd who tops the list with 107 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform.

Both Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have more songs on Spotify than Eilish, who has 82 tracks, however, she is celebrated as the youngest to make such an impressive record at age 22.

Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s global Head of Music said Spotify has been a part of Billie’s story from the start.

“Ever since Ocean Eyes, she has continuously grown her fan base around the world. What she and her brother Finneas have achieved since 2016 is quite remarkable,” the Spotify boss said about the achievement.

Eight of Billie Eilish’s songs have more than one billion streams on Spotify. They include Lovely featuring Khalid with 2.8 billion plays, Bad Guy (2.5b) When the Party’s Over (1.8b), Everything I Wanted (1.6b), Ocean Eyes (1.4b), Happier Than Ever (1.3b) and others.

Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish’s third studio album arrived on Friday, May 17, 2024, and attracted some good reviews.

The 10-track project produced by the singer’s brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas, followed the 2021 compilation titled Happier Than Ever.

The album has songs like Skinny, Lunch, Chihiro, Bird of a Feather, Wildflower, The Greatest and many more. The songs are said to “reflect the experiences of early-stage relationships, breakups, sexuality, and self-confidence” and are described as the pop star’s “most varied, mature album” so far.

Billie Eilish has planned a tour, which will begin September 29, 2024, and run until 2025, to promote the album.

In May, the Hit Me Hard and Soft reached 53.7 million streams on its second day on Spotify’s global chart.

The figure, according to an independent monitoring platform, was a 26 percent reduction in the total number accumulated previously.

Nonetheless, the 10-track project compilation continues to receive thumbs up from followers of the pop star.