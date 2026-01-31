Billionaire Bill Gates reacts to claims Epstein made that he caught STD from s3£x with Russian girls

Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has strongly denied claims contained in a draft email by Jeffrey Epstein that he had asked for medicine to treat an STD picked up from “s£x with Russian girls.”

In a rare statement, a spokesperson for the Microsoft billionaire told the Daily Mail: “These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

Epstein made the astonishing claims about the Microsoft billionaire in emails he sent to himself on July 18, 2013.

The emails were among the hundreds of thousands of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice on Friday morning, Jan. 30.

Friday’s release also includes multiple new undated images of Epstein and Gates together in various locations.

Gates has previously said he regrets his friendship with the late billionaire financier, who di£d in a New York City jail in 2019, but has long denied any impropriety.

Over the years, Gates has sought to downplay his yearslong relationship with Epstein, claiming they did not have a “business relationship or friendship” and alleging all of their meetings were in group settings. He also previously denied attending any of Epstein’s parties or going to his various residences.