Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue origin announces Tera wave, A new competitor to Elon Musk’s Starlink

0

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue origin announces Tera wave, A new competitor to Elon Musk’s Starlink.



Blu origin, founded by Jeff Bezos , has announced its ambitious Terawave project, a satellite communications network aiming to deliver symmetrical data speeds of up to 6 Tbps anywhere on Earth.

This network will consist of 5,048 optically interconnected satellites in low Earth orbit ( LEO) and medium Earth orbit ( MEO) , targeting enterprise, data center, and government customers who require reliable  connectivity for critical operations.



This announcement positions Blue origin as a competitor to Tesla and SapceX CEO Elon musk’s Starlink, which currently has around 9 million users globally.

-Golden generation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here