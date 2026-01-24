Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue origin announces Tera wave, A new competitor to Elon Musk’s Starlink.





Blu origin, founded by Jeff Bezos , has announced its ambitious Terawave project, a satellite communications network aiming to deliver symmetrical data speeds of up to 6 Tbps anywhere on Earth.

This network will consist of 5,048 optically interconnected satellites in low Earth orbit ( LEO) and medium Earth orbit ( MEO) , targeting enterprise, data center, and government customers who require reliable connectivity for critical operations.





This announcement positions Blue origin as a competitor to Tesla and SapceX CEO Elon musk’s Starlink, which currently has around 9 million users globally.



-Golden generation