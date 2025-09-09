Billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer wins ban on mining at Zimbabwe farm





Billionaire Nicky Oppenheimer, SA’s second-richest man, won a court order to temporarily halt mineral exploration on his private family ranch in Zimbabwe.





Pearline Mineral Exploration must cease any mining activities on the 65,000ha Shangani Ranch, according to a high court of Zimbabwe judgment issued on Thursday. The mining magnate sought court protection after workers saw a plane hired by Pearline conducting an aerial geographical survey last month.