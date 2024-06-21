Billy Ray Cyrus hit back at his estranged wife Firerose after she accused him of psychologically abusing her and leaving her one day before her planned double mastectomy.

The country singer, 62, filed new legal documents amid her claims, alleging that she misled him on who she was or her real last name, per TMZ.

Billy said he grew suspicious of her background and the last name she gave him, and his attorneys then found her previous divorce that she never told him about, and her legal surname.

He also alleged that Firerose isolated him from one of his daughters – but doesn’t name which one – and that she got involved in his personal affairs with ill intentions.

Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose, 37, following just seven months of marriage on May 23. He cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ and ‘inappropriate marital conduct’ as what led to their split.

Billy claims that Firerose tried to use his name to further her own musical career.

She had alleged that he submitted her to verbal and emotional abuse after she told him she had to get a double mastectomy and that he changed his behaviour toward her, per TMZ.

Firerose claimed that Billy said he would pay for it and she had to scramble after he filed for divorce.

She claimed in the weeks leading up to her preventative double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery, recommended by her doctor in March, were ‘chaos.’

The performer, who is a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation, also alleged that her spouse ‘continuously launched verbal assaults’ at her and placed her ‘into an emotional and psychological prison.’

‘When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish fking bch’ and continually alleged that she was using him,’ the complaint read.

Firerose claims that less than 24 hours before she was supposed to undergo surgery, he filed for divorce, and that ‘Cyrus’s brother and sister-in-law banged on her bedroom door for three-and-a-half hours that day demanding she leave their shared home.’

She said she did and made the decision to postpone her surgery ‘indefinitely’ as she no longer has a permanent residence and ‘was allegedly relying on Cyrus’ health insurance and previous promises to pay for her surgery.’

Firerose, who is requesting alimony from Cyrus, proceeded to accuse Cyrus of intentionally trying to sabotage her career ‘in retaliation.’

‘The accumulation of years of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse, combined with the fact that Husband has had a direct hand in restricting Wife’s access to income and future opportunities, Wife has developed severe emotional distress from Husband’s actions,’ the complaint read.

‘Wife has had to seek psychological treatment from her therapist for emergency sessions on more than one occasion.’

Cyrus’s attorneys denied Firerose’s claims.

‘We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight,’ his lawyers said in a statement. ‘The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.’

Cyrus’s representatives went on to claim that when ‘Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by Court Order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus.’

Cyrus’ attorneys concluded: ‘If Mr. Cyrus was truly guilty of the allegations that Ms. Hodges alleges in her pleadings, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him. Furthermore, she was pleading with him to give her a chance to explain everything to him.’

