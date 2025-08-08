BINWELL BETTER OPTION FOR 2026 PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA THAN KANGOMBE SAYS POLITICAL SCIENTIST





By George Mtonga

Okay enough about the court case.. let’s talk about this as individuals or as tickets. Here is why I feel Binwell is a better pick.





I like kangombe even when he frustrates me but I always feel Kangombe makes a better administrator. If you look at these two Kangombe is a cabinet minister in Binwell government not the other way.





If im choosing between these two im choosing Binwell because he can fight. The reason why I like someone who can fight is because being president is fighting, fighting for your ideas and plans.





Binwell is restless enough to always push his agenda and when he compromises its because he has to not because its easy to get a compromise out of him.



If this ticket can go through.. im talking about President Binwell and Vice President Kangombe.





Zambia needs to go to war with itself and we need restless leaders who will be kept in check by stable minds. Kangombe is very stable. He is needed but he is not the first soldier you send in the battle fields to fight against the issues Zambia is facing.





Binwell is part of the first platoon that gets dropped. Kangombe is probably managing logistics for the soldiers.