Binwell Mpundu Sees the Writing on the Wall, Will not Seek Re-election for his Nkana Parliamentary seat





With the political clock ticking down toward the general elections, a major shift has emerged from Nkana Constituency: Binwell Mpundu has stepped away from the parliamentary battlefield, declaring he will not seek re-election — a decision that signals a dramatic pivot from local representation to national ambition.





Speaking during an appearance on Diamond TV, Mpundu announced that his mission in Nkana is complete and that his focus now lies on a broader political campaign — rallying nationwide support for the Tonse Alliance and its presidential candidate Brian Mundubile.





“I am now part of a bigger plan,” Mpundu declared. “I have done my part for Nkana. The people must now choose someone better than me.”





Framing his departure as a strategic elevation rather than a retreat, Mpundu described his next role as a national mobiliser — a political “freelancer” tasked with energizing support across Zambia.





Beyond electoral strategy, he outlined a policy stance centered on reform rather than reversal. Mpundu argued that flagship programs such as free education must be strengthened through expanded infrastructure and extended to tertiary institutions, warning that overcrowded classrooms and limited access to higher learning threaten to dilute the promise of opportunity.





He further called for broader government sponsorship across all higher learning institutions, insisting that access to education should not be constrained by institutional category but guaranteed as a national commitment.





As the campaign season intensifies, Mpundu’s withdrawal from Nkana marks not an exit from politics — but a calculated repositioning onto a far larger stage.



Source: Kalemba