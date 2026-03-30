BINWELL MPUNDU’S CARELESSNESS AND INDISCIPLINE CAUSE HIS LAWYERS TO WALK OUT OF HIS SEDITION CASE





A dramatic twist has rocked the ongoing sedition case involving Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu, after his entire legal team abruptly withdrew—citing untenable instructions from their own client.





Lead counsel Leon Lemba told the court that Mpundu had taken a position that placed the lawyers in direct conflict between their duty to the Court and their obligation to represent him—an ethical line they could not cross.





The fallout stems from a heated dispute over evidence, with the defense alleging that key content from a phone—submitted as an exhibit—was tampered with while in court. The claim centers on witness Malindi Choongo, who is accused of deleting material during testimony, further intensifying tensions in the proceedings.





Faced with the impasse, Magistrate Webster Milumbe granted the application, formally removing the lawyers from the record and leaving Mpundu without representation at a critical stage of the trial.





The embattled lawmaker is now expected back in court on April 20, 2026, where he must secure new legal counsel to continue his defense.





Mpundu stands accused of publishing a controversial article on his Facebook page allegedly inciting members of the public to acquire firearms for self-defense—charges that carry serious legal implications as the case edges deeper into contentious territory.