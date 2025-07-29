BINWELL’S SEDITIOUS PRACTICES CASE FAILS TO TAKE OFF



THE case in which Nkana independent member of parliament Binwell Mpundu is charged with seditious practices failed to commence yesterday as he was reported to be unwell.





Mpundu is facing one count of seditious practices contrary to Section 57(1)(b), read together with Section 60(1)(i) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





According to the charge, Mpundu, on December 20, 2024, in Lusaka, allegedly published seditious words via a social media post in which he stated: “DEFEND YOURSELVES WITH EQUAL MEASURE.





Fellow citizens I am out of the country and I have received this report of the attack on Mr Sean Tembo and team by Trevour Mwiinde and team with so much pain in my heart.



News Diggers