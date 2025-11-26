Biological male stripped of title as world’s strongest woman after she failed to tell competition bosses that she is transgender

The alleged biological male athlete who was crowned the world’s strongest woman has been stripped of her title after she failed to tell organizers she was transgender.

American Jammie Booker defeated Great Britain’s Andrea Thompson to victory at the Official Strongman Games World Championships 2025 event in Arlington, Texas , over the weekend.

After her win, controversy emerged about Booker’s gender, leading the Official Strongman Games to release a statement and officially disqualify Booker, who they say has been dodging their calls.

‘We wanted to provide an update on what is happening following the Official Strongman Games World Championships 2025 which were held in Arlington, Texas over the weekend,’ the organization posted to Instagram Tuesday.

‘It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women’s Open category. Official Strongman officials were unaware of this fact ahead of the competition, and we have been urgently investigating since being informed.’

‘An attempt has been made to contact the competitor involved but a response has not been received,’ the statement continued.

The organization added that if they were aware of Booker’s alleged gender identity, ‘this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category.’

‘We are clear – competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth.’

Booker has since been disqualified from the event and all participating athletes will have their points and places ‘altered accordingly to ensure that the rightful places are allocated to each of the Women’s Open athletes,’ officials shared.

The group said that although they are ‘inclusive’ and ‘any athlete is welcome’ at their events, ‘it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth.’

Rebecca Roberts, a three-time winner of World’s Strongest Woman, has sensationally claimed that no one – not even the organizers – knew about Booker’s background.

A YouTube video – uploaded to what appears to be Booker’s YouTube channel in September 2017, showed Booker saying: ‘Everyone is dying to tell their own story and I am obviously no exception to that.

‘I’m a 21-year-old trans woman with a history of abuse, struggling to stay true to herself while under the rule of her religious parents.’

On Monday night, Roberts posted a picture on Instagram which read ‘protect women’s sports.’ She wrote alongside the picture: ‘I hold no hate toward transgender people. Everyone deserves dignity, respect, and the freedom to live their truth.

‘But I cannot stay silent about something that threatens the fairness and future of women’s strength sports. Transgender women, people born male, should not be competing in the women’s category.

‘This isn’t about identity. It isn’t about politics. It’s about the undeniable physical differences that exist in strength-based sports… differences that don’t disappear, and that matter more here than almost anywhere else. Women’s categories were created for a reason, and if we lose that, we lose the foundation of our sport.

‘What happened this weekend wasn’t transparent. None of us knew. Not even the organisers knew. And when fairness is taken by surprise, trust in the sport begins to crack.

‘My message is simple. Trans people belong in sport, but women’s divisions must remain biologically born female-only.

‘I love this sport. I have given my life to it. And I won’t ignore something that could quietly change it forever. Congratulations to @andreathompson_strongwoman… the true World’s Strongest Woman 2025.’