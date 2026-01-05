BISHOP ALICK BANDA LOST TRUST BY STAYING SILENT ON PF CRIMES ; FIGHTING CORRUPTION REQUIRES CONSISTENCY, NOT FAVORITISM- Sikaile  Sikaile

BISHOP ALICK BANDA LOST TRUST BY STAYING SILENT ON PF CRIMES ; FIGHTING CORRUPTION REQUIRES CONSISTENCY, NOT FAVORITISM





It will be impossible to fight corruption and the abuse of public resources in Zambia if every time someone is held accountable, we pick sides.





The recent summoning of Bishop Alick Banda by DEC highlights a harsh truth about Zambia: we are often not honest with ourselves. We have short memories that fail to reflect what a truly just society should be.





A just society protects the less privileged. For decades, the Catholic Church has been a voice for such advocacy, from highlighting the cost of living to calling out government inefficiencies. But what happens when public resources fall into the hands of a few without due process? Who protects the Church’s credibility and its advocacy then?





Consider this: the person who distributed the vehicles is in prison, yet no one is speaking out on their behalf. Why are politicians not protesting for this individual?





Bishop Alick Banda enjoyed a strong relationship with the previous administration, which likely explains why he received this gift though we have no idea how many others he may have accepted. I have challenged him, and I will continue to challenge him, to be transparent. A man of God cannot remain silent while citizens are killed, or public resources abused. Silence in the face of injustice erodes integrity.





If this is the Zambia we are building, I am deeply concerned. The Church should lead by example encouraging the government to hold everyone accountable, without fear or favor. That is how we build a better Zambia.





Had ZRA given these vehicles to churches directly, I would have welcomed it. Our citizens face serious challenges every day. Seeing a religious leader accept such gifts while staying silent on PF injustices sends the wrong message.





I maintain my gratitude to leaders like Bishop Mpundu, who confronted PF criminality. Yet, the likes of Bishop Alick Banda were dining with murderers (PF). Men like Bishop Mpundu even if I see them protesting loudly against the government today have my respect because they stood up early. Not those who watched thugs kill and abuse women in public without speaking out.





Bishop Alick Banda may gather thousands or even millions of sympathizers, but deep down, he knows he failed this country as a religious leader.



The PF administration, which killed citizens without shame, cannot be excused. I challenge him to show the day he publicly denounced these atrocities.





Zambia deserves accountability, fairness, and courage regardless of titles, positions, or influence. Anything less is a betrayal of our people.



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Sichifulo Constituency

Aspiring MP 2026