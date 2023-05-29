Bishop Alick Banda , Salangeta PF Political Conmen, We Shall Consider Them Political Opponents , Not Priests Moving Forward- UPND SG Batuke Imenda

Statement for immediate release

BISHOP ALICK BANDA , SALANGETA PF POLITICAL CONMEN, WE SHALL CONSIDER THEM POLITICAL OPPONENTS , NOT PRIESTS MOVING FORWARD

LUSAKA – The UPND appreciates positive criticism in its quest to deliver a better Zambia for the people of Zambia.

The UPND also recognizes the role the church plays in guiding politicians especially where the interests of citizens come into question.

The UPND is also aware that the Catholic Church usually communicates through a pastoral letter through the church mother bodies like the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops , ZCCB, and not through individual aligned cadre Priests like Alick Banda .

However, in the case of Bishop Alick Banda , the nation knows that he is a well known PF political conman who hides in the pulpit to preach PF ideologies. In 2021, the Almighty God proved him wrong and that God himself is in control. HIS will came to pass against Banda’s personal interest coated in Holy lobes.

It is known that Bishop Alick Banda has declared his interest in support of Edgar Lungu . In 2021 , Mr Alick Banda openly supported the PF together with the Chawama Priest who swore to support the PF Chawama MP.

We are not surprised that the two PF political conmen would support each other in scandalizing the President out of their bitter loss in 2021.

I am aware that they are at pain to see President HH outliving their expectations in delivering free education, CDF , over 30,000 recruited teachers , recruiting over 11,0000 health workers in less than a year , training youths in artisanal programmes like Carpentry, metal fabrication, general agricultural programmes , reopening of Indeni refinery and re-employment of over 1500 employees, uniting the country, ending load shedding , and reaching a staff level meeting on resolving the PF caused debt crisis, establishing a fertilizer manufacturing plant which shall produce when at full capacity 700,000 compound D and 300,000 metric tones of Urea respectively. All this has been done in less than one year seven months.

Mr Banda is the Lucifer of Zambia who wants to take advantage of citizens by promoting the PF who gassed citizens, promoted bloodshed , divided the country, subjected citizens to terrorism , stole public funds , closed media houses , among other evils. When such evil acts were taking place, the two so called “men of God” remained mute. What hypocrisy?

We challenge Mr Banda to a public debate on which areas the new dawn government has not been sincere in.

We further challenge Mr Alick Banda to join the likes of Father Bwalya than hiding in the pulpit mocking congregants who want to hear the message of salvation. Father Bwalya using the divine cover gave the people an impression that his utterances was the gospel truth but when he came down to earth, he was reduced to nothing. His party collapsed and ended up being a PF Chief vuvuzela.

To Mr Banda and Mr SALANGETA, I want to advise you that turning the pulpit into a political podium by way of not preaching the Holy Word is a devil skirm and a Satanic philosophical tactic.

To the Catholic Congregants, be mindful of the two messengers of Satan busy Propagating politics in the name of the church. Remember that you go to church to listen to the everlasting Holy gospel not hate speeches.

We challenge the two to consider taking off their vail and stand for the PF presidency so that we can meet in the battle field .

Moving forward , UPND will consider the two as political opponents not as priests and we will call a spade a spade.

