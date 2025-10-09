Bishop Alick Banda’s Hilux gift from PF has dented the body of Christ – Mansa Bishop



Bishop Maxwell Luchile, a Mansa-based clergyman says the Zambia Revenue Authority-owned Toyota Hilux gifted to Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda by the PF while it was on power has damaged the image of the Church.





On Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Court sentenced former Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda to six years in prison for irregularly gifting government vehicles to Patriotic Front sympathizers, including Archbishop Banda.





In December 2023, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) seized a Toyota Hilux registration number ALF 7734, which had been gifted to Archbishop Banda.





A seizure notice issued by DEC’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit indicated that the vehicle had been handed over to the Commission by Archbishop Banda’s lawyer, John Sangwa, on December 27, 2023.





The vehicle was among 22 government vehicles that the ZRA disposed of without following procedure.



During court proceedings in September 2024, former ZRA Board Secretary Suzyo Ng’andu testified that Archbishop Banda, Derick Mpundu, and Heart of Mercy were among the beneficiaries who received vehicles without payment.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Court later found that the vehicles had been irregularly issued, leading to the conviction of Chanda and his co-accused, former ZRA Director of Administration Callistus Kaoma.





In a Facebook post, Bishop Luchile who is the General Overseer of Calvary Life Bible Church in Zambia and the Executive Director of the civil society group Vision Network said the matter should serve as a lesson to learn for the clergy.





He also wondered why the church has been quiet over the matter.



“This vehicle was gifted to His Grace Archbishop Alick Banda and later recovered by DEC. It was among the many from ZRA for which ba Kingsley Chanda is jailed.”





“The question here is why we have chosen to be mute. This motoka has made a dent on the body of Christ and we have lessons to learn. Umutulo baukonkela, basenda ba DEC,” said Bishop Luchile.