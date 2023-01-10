Bishop Chomba impregnates 19-year old girl

A 19-year old nubile woman of Lusaka’s Matero Township has, in an exclusive interview with Kalemba, narrated how she found herself in between a mattress and the hefty naked body of Bishop Eddie Chomba in the then PF official’s home.

In the expose, it has emerged that the man of God somehow found time in between singing praises of ‘Somone efyo Lungu achita’ and running the PF’s Ministry of Sanitation and Water Development to have unprotected sex with a random strange woman he met on the road.

For this behavior, Bishop Chomba, a renowned bootlicker famous for remixing a song meant to praise Jesus into a Lungu Praise Song, is at war with the random woman he picked on a lonely Sheki-Sheki Road of Lusaka road whom he later took to his home in 2021.

Quizzed by #Kalemba on how the Bishop came to anoint her womb with baby-making juice instead of anointing oil, Elizabeth Phiri said that she allegedly had sex with Bishop Chomba in exchange for money out of desperation, as she wanted to buy medicine for her ailing grandmother and save her from death.

“I had gone to see my uncle who is a fuel attendant at one of the filling stations in Emmasdale to ask for money but he told me he did not have. On my way home, I met Bishop Chomba in Sheki-Sheki Road and he offered me a lift as it was late in the evening. He asked me why I was not home at that hour and I explained my situation. Bishop Chomba proposed that we go to his home in Emmasdale behind SDA church and he would give me the money that I needed,” she said.

“When we got to his home he asked me to wait in the living room. Bishop Chomba came back half naked and flashed in my face a K500 of K50 notes. He said he would only give me the money upon quenching his sexual urge. He later ushered me to his bedroom, but before I could get laid I requested that we use protection but he refused claiming he does not sleep around. I later gave in to his demands because I needed the money.”

And from this daytime sin before God and the Zambezi River, Elizabeth conceived a child which, however, the Bishop has refused responsibility and wanted terminated during the term of the pregnancy.

Bishop Chomba is said to have gone as far as paying Elizabeth K5000 to terminate the pregnancy.

Elizabeth claimed that after a month she discovered she was pregnant to which she informed Bishop Chomba who suggested that she terminates her pregnancy and he gave her a K5000.

She said she was not successful at aborting the child and when she informed the cleric he fumed saying he did not want anything to do with the child.

“After giving birth Bishop Chomba did not render any support to the child for three months, to which I was forced to report him at the victim support unit at Emmasdale Police Station for negligence. When he was summoned, he admitted having a one night stand with me but he denied that he was the father of my child,” she said.

“The three police officers who were attending to me asked me to go out on the premise that I was not supposed to be present when they were questioning Bishop Chomba. When I went back inside the officers ganged up against me saying the child did not resemble Bishop Chomba and that it belonged to someone else. I was shocked to see Bishop Chomba making transactions of money to the officers’ mobile accounts, claiming it was lunch money but seemed like a bribe to me.”

She said upon living Emmasdale police station Bishop Chomba took her to her grandparents’ home in Chisamba and during a meeting he accepted fathering a child with her and directed them to take care of her until the child was seven months so that they could do a paternity.

Elizabeth added that she has been struggling to raise the child single handedly as her father does not offer any support to the child as he has cast it off on the basis that police officers at Emmasdale police station told him that the child was not his and did not resemble him.

The young mother has since beseeched relevant authorities and well-wishers to come on board and assist the child to get the support it needs from the alleged father Bishop Chomba as whenever she calls his mobile phone to inform him about the child’s needs, he laughs at her and cuts the call.

When contacted for a comment Bishop Chomba could neither confirm nor refute the allegations claiming he was out of the country.

Two weeks later Bishop Chomba called Elizabeth and reprimanded her for narrating her ordeal to the media in a bid to get help for her child.

According to a recorded phone conversation between Bishop Chomba and Elizabeth, and heard by Kalemba, the clergyman was heard saying:

“Let me pump some sense into you, a relation is between two people, you don’t have to involve a third party. Impregnating someone is not a crime, they don’t jail. Those people (media) you are running to won’t help you they will just end up writing about us…..you heard what the police said that the child is not mine right? We need to do a DNA test……I will send someone to bring you some money for the child. But don’t go round telling people about us, do you want the child to reach the age of 18 without support and start selling vegetables because of your big mouth? ….”

The scandal against Bishop Chomba is not the latest as the PF Kankoyo Constituency losing candidate in the 2021 General Elections was also reportedly excommunicated from the Orthodox Church. Oxford University also disowned his alleged double PhD from Oxford University (Trinity College) in England and Princeton University (Woodrow Wilson) USA.

Kalemba