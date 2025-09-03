Blac Chyna Reveals OnlyFans’ Dark Side in New TMZ Documentary- “It Messes With Your Head”

Former OnlyFans star Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna, is sharing candid details about her experience on the platform in TMZ’s new special, “TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans.”

Chyna admits she was swept up in the money rush, revealing that topless DMs quickly became her biggest moneymaker. She warns that many women join the site expecting bikini content to be enough, only to feel pressured into posting more explicit material over time.

The documentary also explores the other side of the debate, featuring stories like that of Carmen Wilson and Joe Gow a married couple who say OnlyFans strengthened their relationship. Gow, who once served as Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, lost his job when his involvement with the platform came to light, though he says he has no regrets.

Divided into two parts, the special lays out the case for and against OnlyFans, leaving the final judgment to viewers: Is the platform legit or destructive?

“TMZ Presents: The War Over OnlyFans” airs tonight at 9/8c on FOX and streams tomorrow on Hulu.

TMZ