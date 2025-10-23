Black Coffee splashes R157 million on Cape Town’s most expensive Clifton mansion

Black Coffee splashes R157 million on Cape Town’s most expensive Clifton mansio



Grammy-winning DJ and producer Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo has made headlines with the purchase of a R157 million mansion in Cape Town’s exclusive Clifton suburb, according to News24.





The property, known as “The Pentagon,” is situated at 5 Nettleton Road, widely regarded as South Africa’s most expensive street .





The sale, finalized through Black Coffee’s company, Little Ark Holdings, marks the highest residential property transaction in South Africa this year, surpassing previous records . The mansion was initially listed at R160 million but was acquired for R157 million .





Designed by renowned architect Stefan Antoni, the 940-square-meter home boasts five en-suite bedrooms, a cinema room, a gym, and a 16-meter heated infinity pool with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean . The property also features a glass elevator, staff quarters, and multiple parking bays .





This acquisition follows closely after Black Coffee’s finalized divorce from actress Enhle Mbali, leading to public speculation about the timing of the purchase.