Black Mom Missing Since 2010 Found Dead in Submerged Car at the Bottom of a River

Bernadine Gunner, an African American woman from Camden, New Jersey who was reported missing in 2010, was found dead inside a car at the bottom of Cooper River last spring. Her remains were identified by DNA testing, ending a 14-year mystery for her family.

Gunner, 52, was last seen driving a blue 2006 Hyundai Elantra after telling family members she might take her own life, according to Fox 29. Her sudden disappearance left loved ones searching for answers for more than a decade.

A dive team located the submerged vehicle on the river bed, collecting remains that were later sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to Gunner.

Authorities have not released a cause of death, and it remains unclear how long the car had been underwater. The discovery provides some closure, though many questions about her final moments remain unanswered.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay expressed gratitude for the team’s work, saying, “We are grateful to all those who assisted with returning Bernadine to her family.” She added, “Missing person cases are heartbreaking because family members are left wondering what happened to their loved one.”